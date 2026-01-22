Dominion Energy prepares for multi-day outages as major winter storm approaches Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Dominion Energy is bracing for what spokesperson Craig Carper, calls "a major severe weather event with multi-day outages" as a significant winter storm approaches Virginia, prompting the utility giant to encourage customers to stock up on emergency supplies immediately.

The utility, which serves 2.8 million customers across the Commonwealth, is particularly concerned about ice accumulation that could accompany the storm.

"We could have a fair amount of snow accumulation and under the right conditions not lose power, but if you add a bit of ice and it doesn't take a lot, like 0.25 inches is enough, can be enough to knock out power," Carper said.

Carper said the forecast has evolved from what initially appeared to be dry, powdery snow to a potentially icier event, making it more hazardous for power infrastructure.

While Dominion trucks are visible throughout the region preparing for the storm, Carper emphasized that storm preparation happens year-round, not just before severe weather events.

"The trucks that you see behind me, they do this 365 days a year," Carper said. "These crews are always working to repair things, they're working to build new infrastructure. They do this all day every day in good weather and bad."

The company maintains teams of arborists who work to trim trees and assess where growth could present problems to power lines. Crews also maintain stockpiles of emergency supplies, including wire spans, poles, cross arms and transformers needed to restore power.

"We're staffing up, we've got all of our own staff available. We're making calls to contractors and to our nearby states for mutual assistance to see if that's necessary," Carper said.



Emergency preparation advice for customers

With relatively pleasant weather before the storm arrives, Carper urged customers to take advantage of the time to prepare. Essential supplies should include:

Non-perishable food items like bread, canned goods and produce that doesn't require refrigeration

Bottled water

Prescription medications filled in advance

Fully charged devices, including cell phones, laptops and backup batteries

Adequate power for medical devices

For customers with gas generators, Carper stressed the importance of testing equipment now, ensuring proper fuel levels and running generators only in properly ventilated areas away from indoor spaces.



Reporting outages and staying safe

Carper urged customers to download the Dominion Energy app, which he said is "the best way to report outages, to track outages, see how we're doing in real time." The app updates every 15 minutes to provide current restoration information.

When reporting outages, customers should share specific details like fallen tree limbs or blocked roads, as this information helps crews prioritize repairs and navigate to affected areas.

"We can see when a customer's power is out on a computer screen, but we don't get a lot of granular detail there," Carper explained.

Safety remains paramount during outages. If customers encounter downed power lines, they should assume the lines are energized, stay at least 30 feet away and report them immediately. Pet owners should keep animals leashed or indoors to prevent contact with dangerous equipment.

