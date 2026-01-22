State of Emergency: Gov. Spanberger declares Virginia emergency ahead of winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Abigail Spanberger declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Thursday ahead of an incoming winter storm.

A very strong cold front will arrive Friday night bringing the coldest air of the season to the Commonwealth.

Snow will develop by Saturday evening. Snow will continue overnight but will transition to sleet from south to north Sunday morning.

The storm will gradually move east of the area early Monday morning, but not before significant amounts of snow and ice occur.

The air mass in the wake of this storm will be very cold, with single-digit lows and highs that remain below freezing through mid week.

The Virginia Department of Transportation began 24-hour operations Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. in anticipation of the winter weather.

