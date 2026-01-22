Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
State of Emergency: Gov. Spanberger declares Virginia emergency ahead of winter storm

Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Abigail Spanberger declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Thursday ahead of an incoming winter storm.

Joining the governor for the announcement were:

  • John Scrivani, State Coordinator, VDEM
  • Cheryl Adkins, Chief Deputy State Coordinator, VDEM
  • Stephen Brich, Commissioner, VDOT
  • Jeffrey Katz, Superintendent, Virginia State Police Brig. Gen.
  • Todd Hubbard, Virginia National Guard

A very strong cold front will arrive Friday night bringing the coldest air of the season to the Commonwealth.

Snow will develop by Saturday evening. Snow will continue overnight but will transition to sleet from south to north Sunday morning.

Update on major winter storm expected in Virginia

The storm will gradually move east of the area early Monday morning, but not before significant amounts of snow and ice occur.

The air mass in the wake of this storm will be very cold, with single-digit lows and highs that remain below freezing through mid week.

The Virginia Department of Transportation began 24-hour operations Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. in anticipation of the winter weather.

Local News

VDOT launches 24-hour operations to prepare for weekend winter storm

Joi Fultz

This is a developing story.

