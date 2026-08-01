Central Virginia Santa spreads kindness beyond the holidays with kidney donation

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Dave Bell, known for spreading the Christmas spirit throughout Central Virginia as Santa Claus, found a new way to spread joy this summer.

The Powhatan resident recently underwent surgery at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital to donate one of his kidneys anonymously. He shares that the decision was easy to make because he had two kidneys and only needed one.

"I have two of these things, and I only need one," Bell said. "There’s somebody who has none and they need one."

"Living kidney donation gives people who need a transplant another possible path to care," a post from Henrico Doctors' Hospital explained. "Because the number of kidneys available from deceased donors does not meet the need, living donors can help make transplant possible sooner for some patients."

The hospital shared that Bell lost 40 pounds to be eligible to donate.

"Stories like Dave’s make organ donation feel real and personal," said Dr. Amanda Bailey, transplant surgeon at the Virginia Transplant Center at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital. "They show that donation is possible and that one person can make an enormous difference in someone else’s life."

Bell hopes sharing his donation story can raise awareness about living kidney donation and encourage others to consider becoming donors themselves.

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