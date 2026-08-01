Petersburg mom mourns only son lost to gun violence in 2024 on what would have been his 18th birthday

RICHMOND, Va. — Friday, July 31 would have been Jer'Vonte Jones' 18th birthday. Instead of celebrating, his mother sits alone in her Petersburg apartment, surrounded by memories of her only son, who was killed by gun violence over a year and a half ago.

Jones was shot in the Five Forks area of Hopewell on Dec. 4, 2024.

The 16-year-old was dropped off at Tri Cities Hospital after being shot in the back of the head and pronounced dead a short time later.

His mother, Quianna Reid, said he had been with a group of young men he believed were his friends.

"None of his friends said anything. They didn't show up to the funeral," Reid said. "If you went with my son somewhere and somebody else shot him, why didn't you come to the funeral?"

July 31 marks what would have been Jer'Vonte's 18th birthday — a milestone his mother is spending without him. No presents. No cake. No friends gathered around him.

"It's hurtful, but you know, I don't trust nobody," Reid said. "That situation with my son... I don't trust nobody and I just keep to myself."

Reid said the grief is constant. There is on and off anger, but also gratitude for the 16 years she had with him. She dwells on the question of who he would be today if he were still alive.

If you have information that could help investigators solve Jer'Vonte's murder, contact the Hopewell Police Department at 804-541-2222.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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