Voters to decide whether sales tax should go up to fund school construction, major repairs

RICHMOND, Va. — Some voters in Central Virginia will have an additional question on the ballot— should your local sales tax go up to fund school construction and major repairs?

47 localities across the commonwealth, including Richmond City and Chesterfield County, are asking their residents to support a one percent sales and use tax increase. It would not apply to groceries, medicine, or personal hygiene products.

If approved, that money can only be used for new school construction and major renovation projects.

Leaders in both localities have stressed the importance of the additional funding to modernizing and maintaining their facilities.

They've also made promises to sweeten the ask.

In Richmond, Mayor Danny Avula said if it's approved, he would lower the meals tax by one percent and the property tax rate by one cent.

In Chesterfield, then-Interim County Manager Matt Harris said the county would reduce the real estate tax rate by two cents and the personal property tax rate by 10 cents.

CBS 6 political analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth explained the arguments on both sides of the issue.

He said in both localities, supporters generally recognize the urgent need to modernize schools and feel education is one of the most important issues the government handles.

Further, he said supporters likely feel that paying one more penny on the dollar is not a big ask if it means investing in schools.

Holsworth said opponents will cite different concerns, depending on where they live.

In Richmond, he said some people may already feel overtaxed and like the city mishandles finances. He said they may feel like the city should better manage its buildings and money before seeking a tax hike.

In Chesterfield, Holsworth said some opponents may be wondering why a tax increase is necessary if data centers are expected to bring in so much tax revenue. He added that there may generally be more of an anti-tax sentiment in the county.

If approved, the sales tax increase would remain in effect for 20 years.

Other localities posing the question to voters include:

