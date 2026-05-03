RVA Taco Festival: How a love of tacos turned into a years-long fundraiser for survivors

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Tacos, live music and community spirit came together Sunday at Hardywood West Creek in support of survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence and human trafficking.

Hardywood West Creek teamed up with Safe Harbor to host the RVA Taco Festival, a free, locally organized annual event that has benefited Safe Harbor since its founding in 2017.

Danny Sellergren, founder of the RVA Taco Festival and a Safe Harbor board member, started the event as a taco crawl before expanding it into a full festival in 2019.

"It's a fully local, 100% organized locally event that is to benefit Safe Harbor," Sellergren said. "This event is a complete benefit for them since day one."

Funds are raised through a $10 suggested donation at the door for each adult, with some taco trucks donating a portion of their proceeds and Hardywood writing off a portion of costs for Safe Harbor.

"So we've been doing a $10 suggested donation at the door for each adult. Some of the taco trucks are donating a portion of their proceeds, and Hardywood writes off some of the cost of it for Safe Harbor," Sellergren said.

The festival has been held at Hardywood West Creek for the past three years. It was paused in 2020 due to COVID-19 before returning in 2024.

Safe Harbor has served the Richmond community for about 26 years, providing services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence and human trafficking. Sellergren has volunteered with the organization for years and has served on its board of directors for four years.

To learn more, volunteer or donate, visit safeharborshelter.com.

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