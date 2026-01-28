RVA Sports Awards postponed due to winter weather conditions

RICHMOND, Va. — The RVA Sports Awards at the Altria Theater is postponed until March 1, due to existing ice causing difficult travel and the threat of more snow this weekend.

The event recognizes local athletic achievements and honors those who aim to better the Richmond region through sport.

The RVA Sports Awards will now be broadcast live on CBS 6 at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 1. Click here to see a list of finalists.

Due to the threat of more snow this weekend, this year’s RVA Sports Awards are postponed until Sunday, March 1st at 4pm.@cbs6 @VisitRichmond — Lane Casadonte (@LaneCtvsports) January 28, 2026

