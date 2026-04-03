Tibetan Buddhist monks create sacred sand mandala in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A group of Tibetan Buddhist monks is creating a sacred sand painting, called a mandala, for purification and healing in Richmond this week.

Since Tuesday, the monks have been building the colorful mandala inside the First Universalist Unitarian Church on Blanton Avenue near Byrd Park. A live stream of the monks fashioning the mandala is available on YouTube.

The monks will host a blessing of the pets outside the church on Friday at 6 p.m.

The monks will hold a closing ceremony Saturday at 1 p.m. Traditionally, sand mandalas are destroyed shortly after completion as a metaphor for the impermanence of life.

Following the ceremony, the monks will lead a one-mile peace walk through Byrd Park.

Then on Easter Sunday at 10 a.m., the monks will host a public meditation in the Italian Garden at Maymont, weather permitting.

For more details, visit the group's Facebook page.

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