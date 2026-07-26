What Richmond restaurant says you should 'always ask' amid diarrhea-causing cyclospora outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. — A cyclospora outbreak that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says is under control has drawn pushback, as nearly 2,000 cases have been reported across the country since May 1.

Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner, said the situation is not fully resolved.

"I don't think it's under control yet, per se. I think they've done a good job, the FDA has, isolating this to central Mexico and some specific farms as well," Gottlieb said.

The CDC has received reports of almost 2,000 cases of cyclosporiasis across 41 states, including Virginia, since May 1. Nearly 100 people have been hospitalized due to the diarrheal illness. Cyclosporiasis is a gastrointestinal infection caused by a parasite.

WATCH: Iceberg lettuce recalled in 27 states, including Virginia, over potential cyclospora contamination

Iceberg lettuce recalled in 27 states, including Virginia, over potential cyclospora contamination

A multi-state outbreak is currently under investigation involving nine states. Virginia is not among them. The Virginia Department of Health reports 38 domestic cases that are not associated with the outbreak.

The FDA believes the affected iceberg lettuce came from Taylor Farms de Mexico, though Mexico health authorities deny responsibility. As of Friday, Taylor Farms said in a statement there have been no confirmed positive sample results from its products. The company voluntarily recalled the lettuce and "have also voluntarily suspended all iceberg lettuce sourcing and production from central Mexico."

"Additionally, we’ve commissioned independent experts to conduct a top-to-bottom review of food safety processes and protocols in our central Mexico facility, where as of July 18, 2026, we have temporarily suspended production of all products. We continue to work with health authorities, customers, and independent farming partners to address this issue," a spokesperson said.

The recall prompted homes and businesses across Central Virginia to check their refrigerators and discard affected products.

Michael Stavenjord, who has worked at New York Deli in Carytown for 12 years and previously ran the kitchen before moving to bartending, said the restaurant was not impacted because it sources lettuce locally.

"We've had hydroponic lettuce, and we actually already had that; it comes from Goochland, Virginia," Stavenjord said. "So we wash it really well, but that out of the gate wasn't a huge concern because we feel our lettuce is already sourced pretty well."

Stavenjord said local businesses in Richmond do a good job buying local produce.

"Everyone's trying to lean that way, and I feel like Richmond is particularly better about that than a lot of other cities can be," Stavenjord said.

For those concerned about the outbreak, Stavenjord recommends asking your server where the produce being served comes from.

Cyclosporiasis outbreaks have historically been linked to bagged salads, cilantro, basil, raspberries, snow peas and green onions. The health department says anyone who suspects they have been infected should see a doctor or contact their local health department so the case can be reported.