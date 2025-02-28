Watch Now
Man arrested after deadly double shooting outside Henrico 7-Eleven in October

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police have arrested a 34-year-old Richmond man after a deadly double shooting outside a convenience store in Henrico County in October.

Rudy Devon Fuller was taken into custody on Wednesday, according to officials with Henrico Police.

Officers were called to the 7-Eleven in the 3600 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for a report of a shooting around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4.

That is where officers discovered two men who were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said 44-year-old Darnell Lee Porter of Henrico died of his injuries at the hospital.

Officials said Friday that the second victim in the shooting had been released from the hospital.

SCENE VIDEO: 1 dead after double shooting outside Henrico 7-Eleven

Fuller was charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Det. J. Lozak at 804-501-5588. You can also submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by using P3tips.com.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.

