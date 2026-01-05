Firefighters host Ignite the Fun family safety event with games, tours and fire prevention tips

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters hosted the Ignite the Fun event, where families enjoyed activities while learning important fire safety tips at the Eastern Henrico Rec Center on Saturday.

The event featured games, crafts and tours of fire trucks, bringing together residents of all ages for education and entertainment.

FULL INTERVIEWS: All about Ignite the Fun event with firefighters

Amber Sampson-Mitchell, a firefighter and paramedic with the Henrico County Division of Fire, said these programs help people learn about what firefighters do on a daily basis while building stronger community connections.

"I'm hoping that one, they gain an understanding of what we do every day, two, learning how to save themselves and be safe in their homes, and three, maybe we're inspiring people to want to be firefighters when they get older," Sampson-Mitchell said.

The family-friendly event combined fun activities with practical safety education, giving residents hands-on experience with fire safety while getting to know their local first responders.

