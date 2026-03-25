Richmond elementary school students can 'taste the rainbow' during Fruit and Veggie Week

RICHMOND, Va. — Students at all 25 Richmond elementary schools are able to to "taste the rainbow" during Fruit and Veggie Week.

For National Nutrition Month, Greater Richmond Fit4Kids is partnering with Performance Food Group (PFG) and Richmond Public Schools (RPS) to offer nearly 10,000 students a new fruit or vegetable sample each day from March 24-27. The menu features rainbow chickpea salad, rainbow carrots served two ways, blood oranges and kiwi.

Over 250 community partners and volunteers will assist at the school sites with food preparation, sample serving and student engagement.

Performance Food Group Director of External Communications and Community Engagement Scott Golden helped organize the initiative.

“Through this initiative, we’re excited to introduce elementary schools students to hands-on experiences with fruits and vegetables that make healthy choices fun, engaging and approachable," Golden said.

A celebration event will be held Thursday from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Fairfield Court Elementary School.

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