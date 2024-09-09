Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Person walking on Route 1 killed after being hit by car, police say

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, Sept. 8
Chesterfield County Police Car Night Generic
Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A person walking was killed after being hit by a car along Route 1 in Chesterfield County Sunday evening, according to police.

Officers were called to the 6700 block of Route 1 just before 7:45 p.m., according to Lt. Debby Tennissen with Chesterfield Police.

Officials said the victim, whose identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene, Tennissen said.

"The crash is currently being investigated by the Chesterfield County Police Department Crash Team," Tennissen said.

No additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📱More Chesterfield news from WTVR.com

Cooler air sweeps into the region tonight Benefit to honor beloved Richmond radio personality Kat Simons SpeakUp 5k at Byrd Park in Richmond is TODAY! Inside the fight to save a Richmond hospital that served the Black community

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone