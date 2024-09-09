Person walking on Route 1 killed after being hit by car, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A person walking was killed after being hit by a car along Route 1 in Chesterfield County Sunday evening, according to police.

Officers were called to the 6700 block of Route 1 just before 7:45 p.m., according to Lt. Debby Tennissen with Chesterfield Police.

Officials said the victim, whose identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene, Tennissen said.

"The crash is currently being investigated by the Chesterfield County Police Department Crash Team," Tennissen said.

No additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.