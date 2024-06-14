Watch Now
Semi wreck that downed power lines closes Route 1 in Hanover; traffic is being detoured

Richmond news and weather update for Friday, June 14, 2024
Posted at 11:41 AM, Jun 14, 2024

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A crash involving a tractor-trailer that downed power lines has closed Route 1 in Hanover County Friday morning.

The wreck happened along the northbound lanes of Route 1 near Elletts Crossing Road, VDOT officials wrote in an email around 11:15 a.m.

Traffic was being detoured onto Elletts Crossing Road as the crash closed both north and southbound lanes of the busy road.

"Motorists can expect closures to last for approximately two hours," officials warned.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

