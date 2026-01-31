Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Incident closes Route 1 near Kings Dominion: 'Seek alternate routes'

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — An incident has closed Route 1 not far from Kings Dominion in Hanover County on Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

Traffic is being diverted to Interstate 95 after an incident near Doswell Road, VDOT officials wrote in an email around 5:10 p.m.

"All northbound travel lanes are closed," officials said. "Motorists should follow posted detours or seek alternate routes to avoid delays."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

