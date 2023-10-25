Crime Insider: Escaped inmate Roulack jumped from Virginia hotel window before police capture

RICHMOND, Va. -- Escaped Virginia inmate, Naseem Roulack, was captured early Wednesday morning after he was on the run from police for 85 days.

Roulack was captured and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service and Fairfax County Police Department outside a hotel on Commerce Road in Springfield.

According to Crime Insider Sources, Roulack tried to run from law enforcement as they were making entry into his hotel room.

As tactical teams entered, Roulack allegedly broke the hotel window and jumped from the third story while holding a rifle.

Crime Insider sources Hotel window Roulack allegedly broke and jumped through while trying to escape from police

Crime Insider sources Rifle Roulack was allegedly holding when he jumped from hotel window

Sources say Roulack was injured from the fall but still managed to run about half the length of a football field into the middle of a road before he was captured by K9s and law enforcement.

Roulack sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is facing a slew of charges at both the state and federal levels.

According to sources, another individual was also arrested in connection to the case.

In the days leading up to the arrest, law enforcement agencies had been tracking Roulack’s movement around the clock in several jurisdictions around the DMV.

They said they used a number of investigative techniques and intel to identify he was at the hotel.

Crime Insider sources also stated Roulack had been releasing rap videos on the internet discussing about his escape while also taunting police.

Sources say days before he was captured he been part of a song posted on YouTube, called “On the Run."

The Virginia Department of Corrections, Virginia State Police, ATF, U.S. Marshals Office, Prince William, and Fairfax County all helped to capture him today.

21-year-old Roulack had been on the run since Saturday, August 12, when he escaped from St. Mary's Hospital in Henrico County.

In August, a Richmond man reported that Roulack broke into his home, and stole the keys to his car, over $100 in cash, as well as his credit card and driver's license. He also left behind evidence - leaving his hospital gown on the man's living room floor.

On October 2, the Virginia Department of Corrections announced that Roulack was the suspect in a Maryland armed car theft that occurred a month earlier on September 1.

Following the VADOC's announcement, authorities later posted a $20,000 reward for information leading to Roulack's escape. There is no word yet if any tips related to that reward helped police in finding Roulack.

A later investigation found that the corrections officers in charge of guarding Roulack admitted to being asleep at the time of Roulack's escape.

