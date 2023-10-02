Escaped inmate Naseem Roulack suspect in Maryland car theft

RICHMOND, Va. -- CBS 6 has learned from the Virginia Department of Corrections that escaped inmate Naseem Roulack was named a suspect in a Maryland armed car theft.

The theft occurred on September 1 in Montgomery County, according to local police. The U.S. Marshals Service says that Roulack should be considered armed and dangerous.

Roulack escaped from Henrico County's St. Mary's Hospital on August 12 and has been on the run since.

If you encounter Roulack, officials urge the public to not approach him. Anyone with information is urged to contact VADOC’s fugitive line at 1-877-896-5764 and Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or 911.

