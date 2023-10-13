Corrections officers sleeping when inmate escaped Henrico hospital resigned, officials say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two moths after a Greensville Correctional Center inmate known as Lil Nas escaped from a hospital in Henrico County, the Virginia Department of Corrections' (VDOC) investigation into the incident revealed two officers were sleeping when the 21-year-old escaped from his hospital room.

The report released Friday stated that the corrections officers "admitted to being asleep" when Naseem Roulack escaped from St. Mary’s Hospital at 5:50 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

"The two officers chose to resign from the VDOC in lieu of termination," officials wrote. "The officers officially left employment with the VDOC on Aug. 23."

Crime Insider sources previously told Jon Burkett the two correction officers had been working more than 24 hours. However, VDOC officials disputed that information and said that the pair "did not work 24 hours." But officials did not specify how long they had worked.

Additionally, agents with the VDOC's Special Investigations Unit said Roulack was wearing flex cuffs, which are made of nylon, on his wrists and legs when he escaped.

Investigators noted that Roulack had been wearing flex cuffs on his wrists and metal cuffs on his legs as of Aug. 8, but that the metal leg cuffs were replaced because the hospital needed to complete MRI tests.

"The metal cuffs should have been reapplied following the procedure and with a doctor’s consent," officials said.

Both of the findings confirm previous reports from CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett.

In fact, Crime Insider sources told Burkett on the day Roulack escaped that he was only constrained with flex cuffs since those metal shackles cannot go into the MRI.

"Flex cuffs are essentially giant zip ties,” Miles Turner of Law Enforcement Consulting, LLC, told Burkett on Aug. 12. “And I don't know how DOC uses them, but essentially you can make two loops that go around ankles or wrists. But they're not meant for anything long term."

Roulack was supposed to be receiving care for seizures on the hospital's sixth floor, Crime Insider sources told Burkett.

Sources said Roulack was having seizures, but drug use was also suspected because he would only communicate through writing and acted as if he could not walk. But those sources said, drugs were ruled out once he was hospitalized, and they believe he faked some of the symptoms to get to the hospital for an easier escape.

Sources said he frequently used the bathroom the night before the escape and used it right before he left the hospital.

Weeks after his escape, officials said Roulack was a suspect in an armed carjacking. The suspect approached a woman as she got out of her car in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Sept. 1, pointed a gun at her, and demanded her car, Montgomery County police said in a news release.

The man forced the woman into the back seat and after driving several blocks, he told her to get out and she complied, according to police.

The U.S. Marshals Service has offered a cash reward of $10,000 for information that leads to Roulack's apprehension and has said he should be considered armed and dangerous. Crime Solvers of Maryland is also offering up to $10,000.

“Our top priority at the Virginia Department of Corrections remains bringing Roulack back into custody,” VDOC Director Chadwick Dotson said. “We ask anyone who has information to please contact us or other appropriate authorities.”

U.S. Marshals said Roulack should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Woodbridge native was serving a 13-year sentence for aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit and run, according to VDOC officials. The 21-year-old has an extensive criminal background in the Woodbridge area, according to court records.

Authorities described Roulack as a Black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 177 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He goes by the alias of Lil Nas has four tattoos, officials said. He has "Cut Throat" on his right cheek, a tattoo on his left arm that says "RIP ish." He also has a tattoo on his right arm that reads "Faith is Seeing with Your Heart When All Your Eyes See is Darkness" as well as one on his chest that reads “Marie.”

If you see Roulack, do not approach him, officials warned, call 911. Anyone who thinks they may have seen him or has information about his whereabouts is also asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2 or submit a tip online. You can also call the VDOC’s fugitive line at 1-877-896-5764 and Virginia State Police by dialing #77.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

