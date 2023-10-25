Formerly escaped inmate Naseem Roulack captured by U.S Marshals, Fairfax police

RICHMOND, Va. -- Formerly escaped inmate Naseem Roulack was captured Wednesday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service and Fairfax County Police Department.

Virginia Department of Corrections Director Chadwick Dotson released the following statement after Roulack's capture:

I want to thank the U.S. Marshals Service, Virginia State Police, Fairfax County Police Department and other local, state and federal law enforcement partners for their tireless efforts assisting the VADOC’s Investigators and Officers in the effort to recapture this inmate.

Virginia Department of Corrections Director Chadwick Dotson

21-year-old Roulack had been on the run since Saturday, August 12, when he escaped from St. Mary's Hospital in Henrico County.

On October 2, the Virginia Department of Corrections announced that Roulack was the suspect in a Maryland armed car theft that occurred a month earlier on September 1.

Following the VADOC's announcement, authorities later posted a $20,000 reward for information leading to Roulack's escape. There is no word yet if any tips related to that reward helped police in finding Roulack.

A later investigation found that the corrections officers in charge of guarding Roulack admitted to being asleep at the time of Roulack's escape.

