Watch robots battle at 'Mayday Mayhem' in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Robot combat took center stage in Richmond as local engineers showcased their mechanical creations in an action-packed competition.

The "Mayday Mayhem" event featured robots designed for battle, with participants pitting their machines against each other in an arena of destruction.

Spectators watched as the robots clashed, with only the strongest surviving the mechanical showdown.

The free event was held at Coastal Church's Bethany Campus on Providence Road, drawing robot enthusiasts and curious onlookers alike.

