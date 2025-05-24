Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Watch robots battle at 'Mayday Mayhem' in Chesterfield

Watch robots battle at 'Mayday Mayhem' in Chesterfield
Robots Battle
Posted

Watch the full report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Phillip Waddy in the video player above.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Robot combat took center stage in Richmond as local engineers showcased their mechanical creations in an action-packed competition.

The "Mayday Mayhem" event featured robots designed for battle, with participants pitting their machines against each other in an arena of destruction.

Spectators watched as the robots clashed, with only the strongest surviving the mechanical showdown.

The free event was held at Coastal Church's Bethany Campus on Providence Road, drawing robot enthusiasts and curious onlookers alike.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

📱More Chesterfield news from WTVR.com

Clouds increase for Sunday with rain possible at night Virginia teen tests positive for measles; potential exposure sites released Slightly warmer for Saturday and Sunday with sunshine on tap Richmond runner sets Guinness World Records, maps every street in city

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone