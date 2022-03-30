Riverside Regional Jail Officer arrested for trying to smuggle contraband into facility

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- A Riverside Regional Jail Officer was arrested for attempting to bring contraband into the facility.

TiJuan A. Collins' arrest comes after several months of an internal investigation by the Riverside Regional Jail's Office of Professional Review.

On March 28, Prince George Police detectives were informed of the evidence that had been gathered in the case.

An action plan was developed by Riverside Regional Jail investigators along with Prince George Police detectives to intercept Collins on Wednesday morning before he had a chance to bring the drugs into the facility.

Upon entering the jail for his shift, Collins was met by investigators. He was found to be in possession of suspected illegal drugs and over $600 in cash. A firearm and other items were also found in his vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.