River City Sportsplex adding 4 lighted turf fields 'creates an atmosphere that is super exciting'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opened four more lighted fields at the River City Sportsplex this past week.

The facility, which welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors yearly, now has 16 turf fields.

The expansion came just in time for the return of the annual field hockey Shooting Star Thanksgiving Tournament.

Organizers said the expansion allowed them to bring all 240 teams to one spot, instead of splitting teams between two locations as in years past.

"I think it really creates an atmosphere that is super exciting to have all the teams here, the energy, the excitement, you know, being able to go have different vendors attend with all of the food trucks, just having everything in one spot is just something that we really looked forward to," 3Step Sports Field Hockey Director Sam Carlino said. "And we were super excited when we finally got the go-ahead to be able to have everyone here."

The three-day field hockey tournament drew more than 7,500 visitors to Chesterfield County over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

