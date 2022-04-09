'Ride on Cannon' Easter event celebrates legacy of NC boy shot on bike: 'There's still good people'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Ride on Cannon Foundation held its second annual Easter Eggstravaganza Saturday in Chesterfield County.

The event is inspired by Cannon Hinnant, the North Carolina boy was shot and killed while riding his bike in his neighbor's yard in August 2020. He would have turned seven this year.

Teresa Welch, who co-founded the Ride on Cannon Foundation, said she wanted to do something small after the tragedy.

But the foundation grew organically with the community coming together to help keep Cannon's name and spirit alive.

"I think that we live in a world that there's still good people out there," Welch said. "And these people want to want to give and they want to give back"

Family via WRAL/CNN Cannon Hinnant

Welch said she and a volunteer spent countless hours filling more than 7,000 Easter eggs for the hunt.

Additionally, every child in attendance was entered into a drawing for a new bike and they received a ticket for a treat of their choice, Welch said.

The event was from noon to 4 p.m. at Henry G. Daniels Park near Ironbridge Road and Route 288.

