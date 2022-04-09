Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Ride on Cannon' Easter event celebrates legacy of NC boy shot on bike: 'There's still good people'

'These people want to want to give and they want to give back'
'Ride on Cannon' Easter event celebrates life of NC boy shot on bike
Cannon Hinnant
Posted at 4:43 PM, Apr 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-09 17:12:56-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Ride on Cannon Foundation held its second annual Easter Eggstravaganza Saturday in Chesterfield County.

The event is inspired by Cannon Hinnant, the North Carolina boy was shot and killed while riding his bike in his neighbor's yard in August 2020. He would have turned seven this year.

Teresa Welch, who co-founded the Ride on Cannon Foundation, said she wanted to do something small after the tragedy.

But the foundation grew organically with the community coming together to help keep Cannon's name and spirit alive.

"I think that we live in a world that there's still good people out there," Welch said. "And these people want to want to give and they want to give back"

Father mourning 5-year-old son who was shot, killed in yard: 'He lit up the room'
Cannon Hinnant

Welch said she and a volunteer spent countless hours filling more than 7,000 Easter eggs for the hunt.

Additionally, every child in attendance was entered into a drawing for a new bike and they received a ticket for a treat of their choice, Welch said.

The event was from noon to 4 p.m. at Henry G. Daniels Park near Ironbridge Road and Route 288.

RELATED: Great aunt keeps lone vigil 1 year after NC boy killed on bike

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone