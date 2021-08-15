Cannon Hinnant: Great aunt keeps lone vigil 1 year after NC boy killed on bike

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- Diann Frank, the great-aunt of the North Carolina boy allegedly killed by his neighbor last August, held a lone vigil for the 5-year-old Saturday in Powhatan County.

"If I have to be out here by myself, I'll do it," Frank said. "I am out here celebrating my nephew Cannon Hinnant. His life was tragically cut shot last year. He was murdered."

Nearly one year ago, there was a massive vigil at the outside the small courthouse in Cannon's honor.

The large group lit candles, prayed and mourned for the little boy by saying his name aloud.

Cannon died Aug. 9, 2020, in Wilson, North Carolina after police said a neighbor walked up to the boy and shot him in front of his sisters while they played outside.

Twenty-five-year-old Darius Sessoms was charged with first-degree murder.

“Whether anyone showed up or not, I would have been right here doing what I did for my little nephew,” Frank said at the 2020 vigil. “Because he did light up the room."

Frank said she organized last year's prayer vigil not only to bring healing but to help unite a torn country.

As Frank attempted to light a candle to honor Cannon, the small flame extinguished Saturday.

"It's your candle. I guess you're blowing it out," Frank smiled. "I love you! Thank you for shining down on Auntie Diann. I miss you."

