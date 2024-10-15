What Richmond voters say they want to see from next mayor: 'Let's get something going for Richmond, period'

RICHMOND, Va. -- As November 5 draws near, the River City will soon have a new captain, as voters will choose between five candidates seeking to replace the term-limited Levar Stoney as mayor:

Talking with voters around the city on Tuesday just hours before the mayoral debate, CBS 6 received various answers about how they feel the city is doing and where work needs to be done.

"I give it maybe like a four, a five-ish. Depends on the day," Richmonder Emily Reed said.

"10 for the fortunate people and 5.5 for the less fortunate and a lot of them, maybe, in between."

Ed Schutt has spent his whole life in Richmond aside time in college and the military, and lists the James as among the positives, but says the top issue he sees is lifting up the public school system.

WTVR Ed Schutt

"There's some excellent city schools, but I think the others struggle, you know, funding teachers, whatever it all is," Schutt said. "I'd like to see those."

Another lifelong Richmond resident, Fred Smith, spoke to CBS 6 at Southside Plaza. He says for him, it's the issue of an inadequate amount of affordable housing - specifically for seniors.

"Let's get something going for this neighborhood. Let's get some going for Richmond, period," Smith said. "They building all these properties -- y'all ain't building nothing we can afford. And I think it's bad because I'm not the only one in this predicament. A whole lot of us in this predicament."

WTVR Fred Smith

Crime and violence was also a concern raised by residents we spoke to on both sides of the river -- with Deborah Bass, a 20-year resident, saying she has specific concerns with drugs.

"They need to cut down on the drug dealers, you know because they everywhere," Bass said. "They're in the hotels, motel, you know, on the corners, everywhere you go."

WTVR Deborah Bass

Reed adds crime concerns around where she lives near Chamberlayne Avenue aren't being addressed -- but also calls on the city to address the root causes of crime.

"There are a lot of people that have issues with addiction or affording housing, or whatever it may be, that aren't getting the resources and the help that they need," Reed said. "I would also say there needs to be a lot of a bigger focus on mental health care."

WTVR Emily Reed

But while the issues that are top of mind may differ for voters, several say that whoever is the next mayor, should lead a city for all, and not for some.

"You need to look at the full community's concerns, not just those, and maybe higher, higher pay grades or tax brackets, and, you know, address, you know, the thick of the city of Richmond, whatever that may look like, and the people that reside there," Reed said."

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.