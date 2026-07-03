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Water main break impacts water pressure in Richmond

An Extreme Heat Warning continues for most of the Central Virginia region through Saturday. Highs will be near or above 100, and the heat index could exceed 110 in spots.
Virginia heat index could exceed 110° Friday
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RICHMOND, Va. — A water main break is impacting water pressure in parts of Richmond.

The city has not yet shared the exact location and nature of the break.

"Crews have been working on assessing and isolating the problem since the early hours," a city spokesperson told CBS 6. "We understand that this is very worrisome for folks, especially for those who were here in 2025 and with the heat."

Impacts were felt in neighborshood such as the Museum District, Windsor Farms, and South Richmond, according to reports from WTVR CBS 6 viewers and social media community members.

Earlier this week, the City of Richmond asked for Richmonders to voluntarily conserve water amid Virginia's ongoing drought.

Richmond's water treatment plant supplies water to Richmond, Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Goochland and Powhatan.

All water conservation updates are available at rva.gov.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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