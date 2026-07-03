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Grain rains from train tracks after derailment in Richmond

Derailment
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Derailment
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RICHMOND, Va. — Three train cars carrying grain derailed into the canal in Downtown Richmond Friday afternoon, according to the Richmond Fire Department.

The derailment happened around 4 p.m. on the tracks near the intersection of Dock and 20th Streets. Three cars out of the approximately 200-car train derailed into the canal, and two additional cars are unstable as of about 5:30 p.m.

RFD is responding, with an immediate goal to stabilized the train.

A CBS 6 crew on scene saw grain pouring onto the ground below from a car stopped on the track.

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No injuries have been reported, and no hazardous materials have spilled, RFD said.

Dock Street is closed from 18th to 22nd Streets. Residents should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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