'There is no one like him’: Loved ones remember Norfolk man killed in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Loved ones of 26-year-old Matthew Gutterman are calling for answers and justice after Richmond police said he was shot and killed Monday on Kinney Street.

Police identified Gutterman as a Norfolk man. Officers found him unresponsive with gunshot wounds.

CBS 6 Reporter Kelsey Jones spoke with Gutterman’s friends remember him for his love of adventure, the outdoors, gardening, cycling and music.

“He just was such a light,” his close friend Evelyn Brown said. “He just had such a good smile.”

Brown said Gutterman cared deeply for the people and world around him.

“He loved to get his hands dirty. He loved to garden. He nurtured everything around him,” she said.

She described him as goofy, honest and an exceptional listener.

Longtime family friend Andrew Hunds said he bonded with Gutterman over their shared love of bikes and even built him a bicycle.

“He got really cheated out of a great life,” Hunds said.

Hunds described Gutterman as the “definition of a nice person,” saying that if "you look that up in the dictionary, you can see a picture of Matthew.”

His loved ones are now asking anyone with information about his killing to speak up.

“He deserves justice in that, and his family deserves closure,” Brown said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. A GoFundMe has also been created to support Gutterman’s family.

