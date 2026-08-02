Teenage boy shot in Richmond neighborhood early Saturday, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A teenage boy is recovering after he was shot in a neighborhood in Richmond's East End early Saturday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
Richmond Police were called to the 2400 block of Carmine Street around 5:10 a.m. for a report of a shooting. That is in the Whitcomb Court public housing neighborhood.
When officers arrived, sources told Burkett they found a boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
Those sources said the child's injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.
No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.
If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
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