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Teenage boy shot in Richmond neighborhood early Saturday, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Teenage boy shot in leg in Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett
Teenage boy shot in leg in Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett
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RICHMOND, Va. — A teenage boy is recovering after he was shot in a neighborhood in Richmond's East End early Saturday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called to the 2400 block of Carmine Street around 5:10 a.m. for a report of a shooting. That is in the Whitcomb Court public housing neighborhood.

When officers arrived, sources told Burkett they found a boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

Those sources said the child's injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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