Teenage boy shot in Richmond neighborhood early Saturday, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A teenage boy is recovering after he was shot in a neighborhood in Richmond's East End early Saturday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called to the 2400 block of Carmine Street around 5:10 a.m. for a report of a shooting. That is in the Whitcomb Court public housing neighborhood.

When officers arrived, sources told Burkett they found a boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

Those sources said the child's injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.