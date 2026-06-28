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Richmond's Stonewall on Stonewall marks 57 years of LGBTQ+ history

Richmond's Stonewall on Stonewall Pride event drew dozens to Woodland Heights Saturday to celebrate 57 years of LGBTQ+ history with music, food and a colorful parade.
Richmond's Stonewall on Stonewall Pride marks 57 years of LGBTQ+ history
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RICHMOND, Va. — Dozens gathered in Richmond's Woodland Heights neighborhood Sunday for the Stonewall on Stonewall Pride event, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community with music, food, kids' games and a colorful parade.

Del. Rae Cousins and Lt. Gov. Ghazala Hashmi were among those who attended and delivered remarks at the event.

The celebration carries deep historical significance. The Stonewall Riots of 1969 sparked the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement, making this year's festival its 57th anniversary.

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