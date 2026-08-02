804 Day expands to 18th Street in 4th year to 'bring Richmond to Shockoe Bottom to celebrate'

RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands of Richmond residents packed Shockoe Bottom on Sunday for 804 Day, the city's signature annual celebration of local music, arts, food, and community — now in its 4th year.

Rebecca Phillips, program recreation supervisor for 804 Day, said the event's mission is simple.

"The ultimate goal is to bring Richmond to Shockoe Bottom to celebrate everything that we love about Richmond from nonprofits to food and mostly live original music," Phillips said.

Every vendor, musician, and food truck at the event must be from Richmond — a rule Phillips said is what makes 804 Day uniquely its own.

Richmond's 804 Day expands to 18th Street in 4th year celebration

Phillips said she hopes attendees leave the event with a new appreciation for what the city has to offer.

"I want them to go home and be in love with a band they've never heard before, having tried food that they've never tried before, meeting some of the nonprofits they didn't know serviced our community," Phillips said.

This year marked the first time the event expanded to 18th Street, and organizers say they are already looking ahead to future growth.

"One thing we'd love to do is just keep expanding... just making it bigger and better, getting more and more artists," Phillips said. "We are so excited with just different things we can do in the upcoming years, and we'd love to hear from the community."

Organizers are asking attendees to connect with 804 Day on social media to share their feedback on which bands and vendors they want to see in future years.