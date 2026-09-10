Richmond votes to intervene in Dominion-NextEra $67B merger review

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond City Council voted unanimously in a special meeting Thursday to formally intervene in the State Corporation Commission's review of Dominion Energy's proposed merger with NextEra.

Four of the five council members were absent from the meeting.

The vote came one day before the SCC's deadline for participation notice.

Local News Legislators push for review window for $67B Dominion-NextEra merger deal Taylor Locke

Intervening in the case does not give the city authority to decide whether the merger goes through. It gives city leaders a seat at the table — an opportunity to review information and be a voice for ratepayers. Dominion Energy's headquarters is in Richmond, and the merger application states both companies plan dual headquarters, with the Richmond building and one in Juno Beach, Florida.

Fairfax County and the city of Alexandria are also listed as case participants. Arlington County has also voted to intervene in the merger case.

Richmond City Council joins Gov. Abigail Spanberger, Virginia's Chief Energy Officer Josephus Allmond, the Attorney General's Office, Google, Walmart, and other advocacy groups intervening in the case.

The SCC is set to decide on the proposed $67 billion merger in January 2027.

Wednesday, regulators announced they were scheduling in-person public hearings after many legislators and ratepayers called for them.

Watch: Dominion employees, Virginia residents speak out on proposed merger

Dominion employees, Virginia residents speak out on proposed merger

A Richmond in-person hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5 from 2–5 p.m. at 1300 E. Main St. The commission also ordered 2 additional local in-person hearings at locations yet to be announced, giving residents outside Richmond additional opportunities to weigh in on the proposed merger.

"In addition, the Commission will direct its Staff to attend such local hearings to provide a brief update on procedural aspects of this proceeding," the order states.

Phone call public hearings remain on the schedule:

Nov. 5, 2026, 8:30–11 a.m.

Nov. 9, 2026, 4–7 p.m.

Nov. 10, 2026, 4–7 p.m.

Written comments are accepted through Nov. 9.

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