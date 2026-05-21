Richmond Police Department releases bodycam footage after woman shot and killed by officer

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RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department has released body camera footage showing the events that led up to a police officer fatally shooting a woman earlier in May.

The shooting took place on Thursday, May 7, at the Belt Atlantic apartment complex. Jazmin Wooten-Mitchell, 31, was killed.

According to Crime Insider sources, Wooten-Mitchell was a mother of two and lost the father of one of her children the day before the shooting.

Officers were dispatched to the complex at 6:47 p.m. that evening.

Two 911 callers reported hearing shots fired in the complex. The first caller believed Wooten-Mitchell shot herself inside her apartment. The second, who called after police arrived on scene, reported a woman was outside shooting.

Bodycam video shows officers confirming hearing a gunshot around the same time as the second caller. Officers told dispatchers multiple people were running around the complex.

"Anyone know what's going on?" one officer asked residents outside.

Officers then approached the building where Wooten-Mitchell was located on an upper floor.

As officers started walking up the stairs, a woman walked by them and shots appear to be fired by Wooten-Mitchell in the woman and officer's direction. An alternate angle given by the apartment security video shows Wooten-Mitchell firing.

"Stop the gun," an officer said before returning fire and continuing up the stairs to find Wooten-Mitchell down.

Officers repeatedly shouted "don't move" before reporting one person was down.

Wooten-Mitchell's firearm was recovered at 6:54 p.m. At 6:56 p.m., officers entered the apartment she had been shooting at.

At 6:58 p.m., officers tried rendering aid to Wooten-Mitchell. She was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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