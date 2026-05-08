Woman shot and killed by police officer at South Richmond apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. — A police officer fatally shot a woman in a South Richmond apartment complex Thursday evening, according to Police Chief Rick Edwards.

Officers received a call for a shooting in progress at the Belt Atlantic apartments at 6:47 p.m. As officers arrived on scene, they heard additional gunshots and were directed by bystanders to a person upstairs in the apartment building.

While climbing the stairwell, Edwards said officers heard four gunshots. He said one officer then confronted a woman and shot her.

She was pronounced deceased on scene.

Edwards said officers rendered first aid and cleared the apartment.

No additional victims were found.

The officer who discharged the firearm has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal investigation.

"This is a tragic day," Edwards said at a Thursday night press conference. "A person lost their lives and an officer had to do something that none of us is willing this police department to do, to take another person's life. So it's a sad day all around."

Edwards said the Commonwealth's Attorney will determine whether the officer broke the law. If the officer is cleared of wrongdoing, an internal investigation will follow to determine if any policies were violated.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in Richmond this year. Both incidents occurred in the 2nd Precinct.

Edwards said investigators are reviewing witness accounts, camera footage, and body camera footage. He added that, as required for fatal officer-involved shootings, body camera video from this incident will be released within the next two weeks.

Edwards said no one has shown up at local hospitals with gunshot wounds, and investigators do not currently have information indicating any other individuals are outstanding.

Anyone with video or information that could assist in the investigation is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Jon Burkett was live at the scene.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.