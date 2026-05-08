Chesterfield man charged in South Richmond crash that killed his passenger, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man is accused of crashing a vehicle into a tree in South Richmond and then running from the scene, leaving behind his passenger, who was killed in the crash.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of Warwick Road at 3:43 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man in the passenger seat.

The passenger, Larry Johnson, 35, of Richmond was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the driver fled the scene before officers arrived.

After pursuing leads, detectives identified William Sumner Jr., 34, of Chesterfield, as the driver.

Sumner was taken into custody at a nearby motel.

He is charged with felony hit-and-run, with additional charges pending, according to police.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crash Team Investigator G. Drago at 804-646-1369 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube