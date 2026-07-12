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Positive Vibe Foundation hosts Beach Bash in Richmond

The Positive Vibe Foundation gathered some of Richmond's most talented chefs for a festive fundraiser supporting young adults with disabilities.
The Positive Vibe Foundation hosted its annual Beach Bash in Richmond, raising funds for young adults with disabilities through skills-based training.
Positive Vibe Foundation Beach Bash raises funds for young adults with disabilities
Positive Vibe Foundation hosts Beach Bash in Richmond
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RICHMOND, Va. — The Positive Vibe Foundation hosted its 4th annual Beach Bash in Richmond on Saturday, bringing together some of the region's most talented chefs to celebrate good food and a wonderful mission.

For nearly 20 years, the foundation has helped young adults with disabilities by providing skills-based training and connections with community members, all while boosting their confidence.

CBS 6 anchor Bill Fitzgerald was spotted in his festive shirt while serving as emcee for the evening.

The highest-grossing bid during the auction was $2,500 for a pair of tickets to see Cher at the Richmond Forum.

Click here to learn more, volunteer or make a donation.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

Watch for Bill Fitzgerald on CBS 6 and WTVR.com. Have a story idea or tip for Bill? Email him.

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