Positive Vibe Foundation hosts Beach Bash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The Positive Vibe Foundation hosted its 4th annual Beach Bash in Richmond on Saturday, bringing together some of the region's most talented chefs to celebrate good food and a wonderful mission.

For nearly 20 years, the foundation has helped young adults with disabilities by providing skills-based training and connections with community members, all while boosting their confidence.

CBS 6 anchor Bill Fitzgerald was spotted in his festive shirt while serving as emcee for the evening.

The highest-grossing bid during the auction was $2,500 for a pair of tickets to see Cher at the Richmond Forum.

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