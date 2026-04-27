Man sentenced to 10 years after killing another man in Scott's Addition fight

RICHMOND, Va. — A Hanover County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday after a fight in Scott's Addition that left a Chesterfield County man dead.
Nico Rivera pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter for the death of 27-year-old Jacob Baldwin in October of 2024. The charge is a downgrade from the second-degree murder he was initially facing.
Local News
Man pleads guilty to killing another man in Scott's Addition fight
Prosecutors say Rivera threw a single punch at Baldwin in the early hours of October 12, 2024.
Baldwin was knocked to the ground, near the intersection of West Marshall and North Sheppard streets, causing a head injury that later proved fatal.
The two men didn't know each other before that night but were in groups that began partying together at a bar in Scott's Addition, prosecutors said.
They were seemingly getting along until an argument started between them, with Rivera being the primary aggressor, prosecutors said.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
📲: CONNECT WITH US
Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube