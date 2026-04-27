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Man sentenced to 10 years after killing another man in Scott's Addition fight

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WTVR
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RICHMOND, Va. — A Hanover County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday after a fight in Scott's Addition that left a Chesterfield County man dead.

Nico Rivera pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter for the death of 27-year-old Jacob Baldwin in October of 2024. The charge is a downgrade from the second-degree murder he was initially facing.

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Local News

Man pleads guilty to killing another man in Scott's Addition fight

Cameron Thompson

Prosecutors say Rivera threw a single punch at Baldwin in the early hours of October 12, 2024.

Baldwin was knocked to the ground, near the intersection of West Marshall and North Sheppard streets, causing a head injury that later proved fatal.

The two men didn't know each other before that night but were in groups that began partying together at a bar in Scott's Addition, prosecutors said.

They were seemingly getting along until an argument started between them, with Rivera being the primary aggressor, prosecutors said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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