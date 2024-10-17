Man dies after Scott's Addition assault, his family is left searching for answers

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jacob Baldwin died this week as a result of an injury he suffered in a fight after leaving a Richmond restaurant, Baldwin's family told CBS 6.

Family members told Crime Insider Jon Burkett that Baldwin, 27, left Bingo Beer Co. on West Broad Street in Scott's Addition, early Saturday morning and got into an altercation near the corner of North Sheppard and West Marshall Streets.

Police officers were called to the scene where they found Baldwin unresponsive with a head injury.

He died from his injuries at a nearby hospital on Wednesday.

Baldwin, a James River High School and University of Mississippi graduate, worked at Wild Ginger Restaurant in Midlothian, according to his family.

They have asked for help identifying the other person involved in the altercation.

Richmond Police are currently investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at 804-814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.