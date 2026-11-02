Judge denies bond for man charged in VUU homecoming shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A judge denied bond Monday for the man charged in connection with a shooting at Virginia Union University, ruling that he is "a danger to the community."

Avantae Brooks appeared via video conference from the Richmond jail for his second bond hearing in General District Court since he was charged for the Oct. 24 shooting at VUU.

Watch: Cellphone video played role in VUU Homecoming shooting

Cellphone video played role in VUU Homecoming shooting

Dan Hogan, Brooks' defense attorney, said that after reviewing cellphone video of the altercation, the defense believes Brooks was acting in self-defense. They argued the victim's girlfriend first pushed the defendant. They said the woman slapped Brooks' camera out of his hands and he then struck her.

The defense said the video, which was played for the judge, showed the victim re-engage with Brooks and swing at him. The judge said he wasn't certain if there was any contact. The defense said the video shows people in the crowd holding the victim back and, during that altercation, Brooks allegedly shot the victim and then accidentally shot himself.

However, the prosecution said the evidence shows the victim was shot in the back shoulder, and the bullet was "through-and-through." The prosecution strongly opposed Brooks being released from jail.

The defense reiterated this was an isolated incident, and that Brooks has no criminal record, steady employment, supportive friends and family, and a "bright future ahead of him."

The judge disagreed with the defense, saying Brooks "brought a gun to a fist fight." The judge said the video showed people with badges who appeared to be working in an official capacity. The judge said Brooks didn't walk away from the victim nor ask for help from police, but instead shot the victim in a crowd on a university campus after a homecoming football game.

The judge said Brooks is "a danger to the community to respond that way" and denied him bond.

Brooks' preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. The defense said they couldn't comment on whether they plan to appeal the decision.

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