Cellphone video played role in shooting at Virginia Union University's homecoming celebration

RICHMOND, Va. — A judge has delayed a decision on whether a 22-year-old man accused of shooting another man during Virginia Union University's homecoming football game should be released on bond.

Avantae Brooks, 22, appeared in Richmond General District Court via video conference from jail as a prosecutor argued he should remain in custody following the shooting on the night of October 24 on the VUU campus in Richmond.

Man arrested after shooting at VUU Homecoming in Richmond

According to the prosecutor, Brooks got into an altercation with a woman and attempted to record her on his cellphone.

They said the woman slapped the phone and Brooks struck her.

Prosecutors alleged the woman's boyfriend intervened, and Brooks later shot the man in the back as he walked away.

They said Brooks then accidentally shot himself in the upper right thigh.

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said large crowds were on campus celebrating homecoming when the shooting happened.

“There were people enjoying the the festivities. There were food trucks on site, and people were hanging out and enjoying the homecoming weekend,” Edwards said at a press conference on October 24.

Virginia Statewide Incidents

The prosecutor said a friend drove Brooks to VCU Medical Center, while an ambulance took the shooting victim to the hospital. Police described the injuries of both men as non-life threatening.

A criminal complaint obtained by CBS 6 showed Brooks told investigators that, while at the hospital, he “would only say that he was shot while at Virginia Union, he would state that he couldn’t remember anything else.”

Brooks also had an empty holster with his clothing, the complaint said.

The prosecutor said a Glock handgun was located in his friend’s vehicle.

The complaint also stated the shooting was captured on cellphone video and that an eyewitness identified Brooks as the shooter.

Judge Veronica Pearson did not rule on whether Brooks should be released on bond. Instead, she said the defense should review the video evidence before another bond hearing is scheduled.

The defense argued Brooks should be released because he has no criminal record, steady employment, and has a “bright future ahead of him.”

About a dozen family and friends showed up in support of Brooks, but declined to comment after the hearing.

On Monday, Richmond Police announced they charged Brooks with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Online records showed Brooks is scheduled to return to court on December 2 for a preliminary hearing.

In a statement released on social media, the university said they take these incidents seriously and recognize that feeling safe on campus is essential to your well-being and ability to thrive.

“Security checks have been increased, and additional security personnel have been deployed across campus. Academic buildings and campus gates will continue to be checked and secured in coordination with evening classes and authorized campus activities. Officers will conduct checks of residence halls, with additional support from roving security personnel across the campus,” the university said. “As you see officers throughout campus, please cooperate with security checks and follow their directions. Their presence supports the safety of everyone who calls VUU home, attends classes, works here or visits our campus.”

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