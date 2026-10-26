Man charged with attempted murder in Virginia Union University shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A man who accidentally shot himself is now charged with attempted murder following a weekend shooting at Virginia Union University in Richmond, according to Richmond police.

Police were called to the campus on North Lombardy Street at about 8:33 p.m. Saturday.

"Officers arrived and located an adult male who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with an injury that was not considered life threatening," a Richmond police spokesperson said. "Another injured adult male was transported by personal vehicle to a local hospital. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound that was not considered life threatening."

Police later arrested the second man, whom they identified as 22-year-old Avantae Brooks of Richmond.

Brooks is charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

"Detectives viewed images from VUU security cameras, interviewed witnesses and used other investigative techniques to determine the shooting on the campus occurred following a confrontation among several individuals," the spokesperson said. "Detectives have determined the injuries to Brooks were the result of accidentally shooting himself during the incident."

During a press briefing the night of the shooting, Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards explained that law enforcement was already stationed on campus for the university's homecoming celebrations and were able to reach the shooting scene within approximately one minute.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.