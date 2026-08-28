Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Valentine Museum Director Bill Martin

RICHMOND, Va. — The driver who hit and killed the longtime director of the Valentine Museum Bill Martin in Richmond last December was found guilty of three charges related to the crash on Friday.

Local News Valentine Director Bill Martin killed walking in Richmond WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Harry McCray was found guilty by Richmond Circuit Court Judge Jacqueline McClenney of failing to yield to a pedestrian in a lawful crossing, careless driving causing the death of a vulnerable road user, and driving with a suspended license. All three charges are misdemeanors.

McCray pled guilty to the first two charges and not guilty to the third, but the judge found sufficient evidence to convict him (prosecutors presented documents related to a speeding case in Chesterfield that led to McCray's license being suspended).

Richmond Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Christine Cestaro said had the case gone to trial, they would have proven that on the afternoon of Dec. 27, 2025, Martin was waiting to cross south E. Broad Street at N. 10th St. She added McCray was waiting at the same intersection in his car.

Cestaro said surveillance video of the intersection shows that when the light turned green, Martin began walking in the crosswalk and when he had reached about halfway, he was hit by McCray's car as he made a left turn onto Broad. Cestaro said the walk sign was still on when Martin was hit.

She said Martin was knocked to the pavement and would die of his injuries the next day.

Cestaro said McCray was a distracted driver that night. She said he stayed on the scene and admitted to police that he was texting his mom at the red light and that when the light turned green, his phone pinged and he looked down. He allegedly told police when he looked back up, Martin "appeared out of nowhere."

Cestaro said McCray kept telling police that he was sorry and that he was tired and depressed because his two-year-old daughter had been staying in the ICU at Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. He was leaving the hospital when the crash happened.

After the hearing, McCray's lawyer, Jesse Jurgens, said they had no comment.

McCray will be sentenced on December 1. He faces up to three years in prison.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.