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Driver charged in death of Valentine museum director Bill Martin

Driver charged in death of Valentine museum director Bill Martin
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RICHMOND, Va. — A driver has been charged in the death of longtime director of the Valentine museum, Bill Martin, who was struck and killed while walking in a Richmond crosswalk in December.

Richmond Police said 38-year-old Harry McCray of Moseley faces three misdemeanor charges: failure to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk, careless driving and infliction of death on a vulnerable road user, and driving while license is suspended or revoked.

McCray surrendered at the Richmond Justice Center Thursday following indictments by a grand jury.

The crash happened around noon on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. According to the Richmond Police Crash Team, McCray made a left turn from North 10th Street onto the eastbound lanes of East Broad Street and struck Martin while he was in the crosswalk. Police say McCray stayed at the scene.

Martin was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries the next day.

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Local News

Valentine Museum mourns longtime director Bill Martin, killed in Richmond crash

Cameron Thompson

Colleagues have described Martin as a deeply respected leader who was instrumental in telling the city's complex stories and supporting the broader arts community. He joined the museum in 1994.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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