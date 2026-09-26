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Chuck Varga, 'one of a kind' founding member of Richmond's GWAR, dead at 68

Chuck Varga, founding member of Richmond's GWAR, dead at 68
Chuck Varga, founding member of Richmond's GWAR, dead at 68
Chuck Varga
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RICHMOND, Va. — Chuck Varga, a founding member of the Richmond-based shock rock band GWAR, has died following a battle with cancer. He was 68.

Fellow GWAR member Casey Orr confirmed Varga's death, saying he died peacefully with his wife Bambi by his side.

"He was one of a kind. As an artist, as a performer; as a scholar and a gentleman. I’m better for having known him and the world is lesser for his leaving," Orr wrote. "He is most likely being welcomed into Valhalla right now by Brockie and Smooty and all who went before. Raise your glass and tell his tales. Legends never die. Hail Varga! Hail Sexicutioner!"

Varga, born in 1958, co-founded Slave Pit Studios in Richmond, where he helped develop GWAR into one of the most distinctive acts in rock history. Over his time with the band, he participated in more than 1,000 performances across eight tours, contributed to a gold record, and was part of a Grammy-nominated film.

Varga left GWAR in 1997 to pursue work on Broadway, in movies, and in television in New York City.

In April, GWAR announced that Varga was battling cancer and launched a nationwide blood donation campaign in his honor, asking fans to register as donors or give blood in his name. Those who participated received a shirt designed by Varga himself.

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