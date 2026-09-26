Motorcycle driver killed in Richmond hit-and-run; troopers seek SUV with missing mirror

RICHMOND, Va. — A Petersburg man was killed Friday night after a dark-colored SUV hit his motorcycle on a Richmond interstate ramp and fled the scene, according to Virginia State Police.
Ashtain Noel Davis, 28, of Petersburg, was thrown from his Harley-Davidson motorcycle after the SUV struck him on the ramp from Interstate 64 west to Interstate 95 south between 11:20 and 11:27 p.m. Friday. Davis was wearing a helmet. He died at the scene.
Investigators believe the SUV may have also struck a Toyota Camry before leaving the scene.
Based on witness accounts and debris recovered at the scene, troopers believe the vehicle is a dark blue or black 2014-2019 Jeep Cherokee or Compass. It may have minor front- and rear-end damage and a missing mirror.
Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia State Police Division 1 dispatch at 804-750-8758, dial #77 from a cellphone, or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
The crash remains under investigation.
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