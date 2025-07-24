Richmond's GWAR celebrates 40 years with new music, comic book and anniversary tour

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond-based shock rock legends GWAR are marking four decades of theatrical metal mayhem with a new multimedia release titled "The Return of Gor Gor."

The band's 40th anniversary celebration includes new music, a comic book, a tour, a Los Angeles art gallery exhibition, and an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con.

"Lordy, lordy, look who's 40. It's ugly, old GWAR. I always knew that GWAR was immortal, could never die. As a matter of fact, that's the problem. We don't want to be alive anymore," Michael "Blothar the Berserker" Bishop said.

Bishop, who serves as the band's vocalist, appreciates the creative freedom GWAR provides beyond traditional music performance.

"I enjoy writing, I enjoy acting and improv, you know, all that is stuff that, that you don't really get to do, uh, if you're, you know, in just a regular band," he said.

For those who haven't experienced GWAR's notoriously theatrical live shows, Bishop suggests now is the perfect opportunity.

"Now is the time come see a GWAR show if you have not seen GWAR. It's something that very well might change your perspective on your own creative life," he said.

Despite the band's reputation for messy performances involving fake blood, Bishop assures it's more manageable than it appears.

"It's not a huge mess to clean up afterwards, like we've got, I mean, yeah, there's a lot of blood out there, but it's just water and food coloring," he said.

GWAR performed Thursday night in Richmond at the new Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront.



