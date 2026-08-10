Richmond-area barber gives free back-to-school haircuts after community helped him through cancer

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Dozens of students received free haircuts Monday at Muhaimen Barbershop as part of a back-to-school giveaway.

Ahmed Alazawy has made it his mission for years to give back to families and ensure children feel confident heading into a new school year. The initiative stems from a difficult period in his life when he was diagnosed with cancer.

Alazawy says thanks to God, his community and VCU Health, he was able to make a full recovery.

Every student, from first grade through middle school, received a fresh cut of their choice at no cost.

Free back-to-school haircuts for elementary and middle school students will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Aug. 25. Muhaimen Barbershop is located at 1127 Gaskins Rd #400 in Henrico.

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