HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — After beating cancer and rebuilding his life in America, Ahmed Alazawy celebrated Independence Day by giving back to the community that supported him through his darkest hours.

Fairuz Cafe, his West End coffee shop, invited the community to celebrate Independence Day with a special "Free Coffee Community Day" on July 4.

"I have a lot from this country, I want to give back," Alazawy, who immigrated to the United States in 2010 after working at the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, said.

This event continues a tradition Alazawy started with back-to-school celebrations at his barbershop before cancer forced him to step back.

"I stopped because I got cancer," he said. "And thank you, God, I'm coming back again, free cancer."

Watch: Ahmed Alazawy shares his story

Richmond cafe owner gives back with free coffee after beating cancer

For Alazawy, the Independence Day giveaway is about connection.

"We bring here the Arabic tea and Arabic coffee, because this is special and tasting different," he said. "We need to show [Americans] what we do, show them [our] culture."

Alazawy's gratitude extends to his family's success in America. His son is studying medicine now, inspired partly by the doctors who saved his father's life.

"I love this community. I don't go too far anywhere, just here," he said.

Fairuz Cafe is located at 11254 Patterson Ave. in Henrico County.

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