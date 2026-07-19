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Flying Squirrels honor Richmond 34 civil rights heroes with annual Legacy Game and scholarship fundraiser

The Richmond Flying Squirrels held their annual Richmond 34 Legacy Game to honor the VUU students arrested during a landmark 1960 civil rights sit-in at Thalhimers Department Store.
Flying Squirrels honor Richmond 34 civil rights heroes at Legacy Game
Flying Squirrels honor Richmond 34 civil rights heroes at Legacy Game
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RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Flying Squirrels held their sixth annual Richmond 34 Legacy Game to honor the 34 Virginia Union University students who were arrested during a landmark Civil Rights sit-in at a Richmond department store in 1960.

On February 22, 1960, 11 women and 23 men — all Virginia Union University students — entered Thalhimers Department Store and refused to leave. They were arrested, marking one of the first mass arrests of the Civil Rights Movement.

The protest ultimately led to the integration of Thalhimer's and helped lead to the Civil Rights Act of 1962.

During Saturday's Richmond 34 Legacy Game, players wore Richmond 34 jerseys on the field that were later auctioned off. Funds raised through the auction will benefit the Richmond 34 Legacy Scholarship Fund.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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