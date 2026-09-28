17-year-old girl killed inside Richmond apartment

RICHMOND, Va. — A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed inside a Richmond apartment late Sunday night, according to police.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Sledd Street in the city's Northside at approximately 11:54 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27.

Richmond Police said officers were called to the complex for a report of a domestic-related incident.

When they arrived, they were told shots had been fired into an apartment.

Inside the apartment, officers found the 17-year-old girl, who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

One other person was injured during the incident, police said. Their injuries were not from gunshots.

The investigation is ongoing.

CBS 6 initially reported multiple people were shot in the incident, but Richmond police later confirmed there was only one shooting victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.